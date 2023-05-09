Montreal police to set up downtown command post to help locate missing man

Montreal police are setting up a command post in the Ville Marie borough on Wednesday to try and gather more information from the public about the disappearance of 26-year-old Sridhar Nidammanuri.

Officers will be near the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard West and Guy Street at 1 p.m., the area where Nidammanuri was last seen.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen him at the time he went missing on April 21 at about 11:30 p.m., to come by to speak to them.

Nidammanuri speaks English, is 173 cm (5' 8'') tall, weighs approximately 80 kg (176 lbs), and has black hair and brown eyes. He may be walking around since he is known to spend time in Montreal, particularly in the Ville-Marie area. The last time he was seen he was wearing a short-sleeved red shirt with white stripes and short grey pants.

Anyone with information can also call 911 at any time or contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or online, police said.