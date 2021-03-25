MONTREAL -- Montreal police are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the officer assaulted in January, and the subsequent wrongful arrest of Mamadi Camara.

Police said they will be speaking to the media at 4:30 p.m. regarding the attempted murder investigation of police officer Sanjay Vig.

WATCH LIVE AT 4:30: Update on Montreal police assault case

On Jan. 28, Camara, 31, was pulled over in Montreal’s Park Extension neighbourhood for allegedly using his cell phone while driving, according to testimony during the show.

According to a witness, Vig was attacked by an unknown assailant, who then fled the scene.

The witness said Camara witnessed the incident and called 911. Camara said he never left his vehicle and was later falsely arrested before spending six days in jail.

Camara was later released from jail and all charges were stayed. Police Chief Sylvain Caron issued a public apology to Camara over the incident, which the man referred to in an interview as "traumatic."



The assailant is still at large, but media reports say police have issued an arrest warrant for a male suspect.

-- This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.