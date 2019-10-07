Montreal police to announce plan to combat racial profiling Monday
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 8:36AM EDT
MONTREAL - The Montreal city police will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to announce the immediate measures the force intends to take following a new racial profiling report.
The full report - Les interpellations policières à la lumière des identités racisées des personnes interpellées - will be released at the news conference and available online after.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
