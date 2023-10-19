Montreal police suspect murder after man's body found downtown

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was found in the downtown Ville-Marie borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 8:30 a.m. Thursday about a man found unconscious in an apartment on du Musée Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders with Urgences-Santé attempted to revive the man.

"The corpse had marks of violence," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The death of the victim was pronounced on scene."

She notes a large security perimeter remains in place to allow investigators with the Major Crimes Unit to analyze the scene.

Police say they intend to meet with potential witnesses and collect surveillance footage from the area.

A command post has also been set up.