Montreal police say they'll be out checking for impaired drivers between now and Christmas.

There was a police roadblock on the southbound side of Park Ave. Thursday evening south of Mont-Royal St.

Police were checking for drug or alcohol impaired drivers.

Montreal police say there will be a series of roadblocks all over the island.

If a roadside co-ordination test leads to a suspicion of impairment, the force has 11 "evaluating officers" it can call on to perform further tests.