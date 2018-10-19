Featured Video
Montreal police set up roadblock as they step up vigilance over impaired driving
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 11:48AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 12:43PM EDT
Montreal police say they'll be out checking for impaired drivers between now and Christmas.
There was a police roadblock on the southbound side of Park Ave. Thursday evening south of Mont-Royal St.
Police were checking for drug or alcohol impaired drivers.
Montreal police say there will be a series of roadblocks all over the island.
If a roadside co-ordination test leads to a suspicion of impairment, the force has 11 "evaluating officers" it can call on to perform further tests.
