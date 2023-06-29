Montreal police set up command post to investigate fatal 2022 attack

The SPVM is appealing to all witnesses or people with information to come forward and meet with them at the command post at the intersection of Poupart and Ontario Streets on Fri., June 30. Photo: A former command post stationed on Linton Ave. in Cote-des-Neiges. The SPVM is appealing to all witnesses or people with information to come forward and meet with them at the command post at the intersection of Poupart and Ontario Streets on Fri., June 30. Photo: A former command post stationed on Linton Ave. in Cote-des-Neiges.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon