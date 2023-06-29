Montreal police set up command post to investigate fatal 2022 attack

On Friday, June 30, Montreal police officers from the criminal investigation division will set up a command post in the Ville-Marie borough to try and gather new information about a fatal assault that occurred on Aug. 14, 2022.

They'll be stationed at the intersection of Poupart and Ontario Streets at 11 a.m., and are inviting anyone with information to come and talk to them.

The 55-year-old victim, identified by police as Jean Gabriel Gustave was attacked at about 1 a.m. on a Sunday last year, on Poupart St. near Ontario St.

At the time, police said he'd been badly beaten on his upper body. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries but police reported that same day in August, that he was out of danger.

However, in a press release issued Thursday police confirm the man died about a month later as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the investigation can also call 911, their local police station, or Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133.