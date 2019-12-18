MONTREAL -- Montreal's police department has set up the what it's calling the city's first "safe trading zone," a place where people who are buying and/or selling items purchased online can securely exchange goods and payments.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal says the downtown space will be under video surveillance at all times.

The zone will be set up at Station 20, which is open 24/7, 365 days a year. It's located at 1432 Ste. Catherine St. W near Bishop St.

The SPVM says the Station 20 spot will be the first of several safe trading zones to come in the city in 2020. The locations of the other zones will be anounced at a later date, police said.

Montreal police say anyone who is a victim of fraud should visit their local police department to file a complaint.

The SPVM's announcement comes a week after police in Chateauguay, on the South Shore of Montreal, announced they were sitting up a similar safe trading space in the city.



