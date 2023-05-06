Montreal police seize 2 guns, make 8 arrests in separate interventions

Montreal police (SPVM) reportedly seized two firearms and arrested eight suspects during separate interventions Friday and early Saturday morning in the Outremont and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs.

According to an SPVM press release, a 911 call was made around 10 p.m. concerning three people spotted with a firearm.

The three men, ages 15, 18 and 26, were in a black sedan parked in front of an apartment building in a residential area of Ahuntsic-Cartierville. Officers seized a loaded gun from the vehicle and arrested the trio.

Police say one of them had been previously arrested in connection with firearm possession.

A few hours later, around 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was made after a group of people broke down the main entrance door of a residential building in Outremont.

The suspects eventually left the area without entering the apartment and fled the scene in a car, the description of which was shared with police.

Police tracked down a vehicle that matched the description and arrested the occupants, four men and one woman between ages 19 and 21.

A loaded handgun was found in one of the suspects' possession. Another member of the group possessed a hammer.

Investigations into both incidents are underway.