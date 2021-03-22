MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking the public's help in locating a youth who has gone missing.

Jimmy Pierre-Louis, 17, has epilepsy and was last seen leaving his home Sunday morning in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles area, according to police.

Pierre-Louis is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and he speaks French. He had a black toque, a beige coat, dark blue shoes, and a grey backpack.

Police say he is not used to being alone and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police at 514-393-1133.