Montreal police seeking assistance in locating missing teenage girl

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl, who was last seen in the Cote-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grace (CDN-NDG) borough.

Ofeoriste Kamaya Omatsola, 18, is reported to have made "some disturbing comments" before she disappeared and police fear for her health and safety.

She is around 5'2", weighs 100 pounds and speaks English.

She was wearing a black teeshirt, dark grey jeans, green sandals and has red, white and black false nails.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact police.