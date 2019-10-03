Montreal police are asking for the public's help in tracking down witnesses to a summer murder.

The event took place around 11:40 p.m. on July 28. An 18-year-old man was stabbed close to the St-Laurent metro station. He died on the scene according to the SPVM.

The police department is specifically seeking two young women who likely witnessed the incident. They were nearby when the stabbing occured but were not involved in the crime and had no connnection to the suspects, police wrote in a news release Thursday.

A 24-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, armed assault, and aggravated assault in connection with the killing.