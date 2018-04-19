

CTV Montreal





Following the arrest on April 7 of a man believed to be connected to a sexual assault, Montreal police are appealing to the public to locate other potential victims.

Oba Femi Toussaint, 40, appeared in court on April 9 and faces a litany of charges, including aggravated sexual assault, sexual contact, confinement, drugging, and breach of conditions. He remains in police custody.

The alleged assault took place the evening of April 6 in Ville-Marie.

The suspect and the victim - a 15-year-old girl - crossed paths on the street. Toussaint allegedly forced the girl to follow him into an underground garage, forced her to consume drugs, and then sexually assaulted her.

Other potential victims or witneses are urged to step forward and dial 911, or file a report at their local police precinct.