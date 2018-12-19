

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are searching for a woman who ran down a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The deadly collision took place in May at the intersection of Pierrefonds Blvd. and Ste. Anne St., in Montreal's West Island.

The woman drove into a 45-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. on Friday May 4 and stopped at the scene, then drove off.

A power failure had knocked out lights to the intersection and it was very windy at the time.

Passersby came to the man's aid, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Police said the driver was at the wheel of a pale-coloured four-door Mazda or Toyota sedan, likely made between 2010 and 2014.

The suspect is a white female in her twenties with black hair, standing about 1.5 m tall and weighing 60 kg (5', 130 lb). She spoke French and was wearing a cream-coloured sweater.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call 9-1-1, or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.