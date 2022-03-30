Montreal police seek public's help to find missing 74-year-old woman

Sheila Kunst left her home in Côte-des-Neiges Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, according to police, who say they fear for her safety. Sheila Kunst left her home in Côte-des-Neiges Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, according to police, who say they fear for her safety.

