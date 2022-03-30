Montreal police seek public's help to find missing 74-year-old woman

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing.

Sheila Kunst left her home in Côte-des-Neiges Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, according to police, who say they fear for her safety.

Kunst is described as a white woman who is four feet seven inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes. She speaks English. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a dark long coat, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.