Montreal police are looking for potential victims of a man they say robbed senior citizens withdrawing money from banks in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area of Montreal.

Jeannetot Savard-Shank, 26, appeared in court Thursday on four counts of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon with dangerous intent.

Anyone who has been victimized by this man is invited to go to their local police station to file a complaint or to contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via the report form available on infocrimemontreal.ca. For emergencies, call 911.