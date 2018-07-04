

CTV Montreal





Montreal Police are actively searching for David Maignan, also known as "Lingo," who is the subject of a pan-Canadian arrest warrant.

Maignan is sought in connection with a pimping case, and authories believe he could be linked to others.

He faces charges of pimping a person under the age of 18, advertising sexual services, and material benefit from the provision of sexual services.

Maignan is 18, has a dark complexion, and stands 6'1 and weighs 160 lbs.

Police say he is bilingual, and frequents homes rented by friends - either in Montreal, or in Western Canada.

If you have spotted Maignan, do not intervene. Authorities say to instead contact 911 immediately, as he's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Maignan's whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, or fill out their online form.