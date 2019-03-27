

CTV Montreal





The Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

Donna Paré was reported missing on Tuesday.

She is 155 cms (5’1”) tall, weighs 42 kilograms (92 lbs.) has black hair and brown eyes.

Paré is experiencing homelessness and could be found in areas including the Berri-UQAM and Place-des-Arts metro stations, the McDonald's on Sainte-Catherine Street E. at St-Hubert St. or Emilie-Gamelin Park.

Investigators fear for her health and safety. She does not have a credit card or cell phone.

Anyone with information regarding this woman’s disappearance should call 911, go to their local police station or provide anonymous and confidential information to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.