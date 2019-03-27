Featured Video
Montreal police seek missing 32-year-old woman
Donna Paré was reported missing on Tuesday.
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 3:06PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 27, 2019 3:07PM EDT
The Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman.
She is 155 cms (5’1”) tall, weighs 42 kilograms (92 lbs.) has black hair and brown eyes.
Paré is experiencing homelessness and could be found in areas including the Berri-UQAM and Place-des-Arts metro stations, the McDonald's on Sainte-Catherine Street E. at St-Hubert St. or Emilie-Gamelin Park.
Investigators fear for her health and safety. She does not have a credit card or cell phone.
Anyone with information regarding this woman’s disappearance should call 911, go to their local police station or provide anonymous and confidential information to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.
