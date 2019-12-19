Montreal police seek missing 29-year-old, last seen in Montreal North
Published Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:49PM EST
Esther Mansuy, missing since Nov. 28.
MONTREAL -- Montreal police have asked for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old woman.
Esther Mansuy has been missing since Nov. 28, police said on Thursday in a press release.
Investigators have not been able to find her.
She was last seen in Montreal North, wearing a mid-length black jacket with a fur collar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact info crime, the SPVM's anonymous tip line, at (514) 393-1133.