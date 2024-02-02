MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police seek missing 14-year-old boy with autism

    Esperant Luemba (SPVM) Esperant Luemba (SPVM)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy with autism who has been missing since late Friday afternoon.

    Espérant Luemba was last seen around 4:40 at the Sauvé metro station in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

    Police say he is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal.

    "He particularly enjoys walking and looking at cars," reads a notice from the SPVM.

    Leumba is Black with dark eyes and black hair. He is thin, standing at around 5'8".

    Esperant Luemba (SPVM)

    He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded jacket, a tuque, dark grey pants that are part of his school uniform, black boots and a backpack.

    Anyone with information on Leumba's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News