Montreal police seek missing 14-year-old boy with autism

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy with autism who has been missing since late Friday afternoon.

Espérant Luemba was last seen around 4:40 at the Sauvé metro station in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Police say he is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal.

"He particularly enjoys walking and looking at cars," reads a notice from the SPVM.

Leumba is Black with dark eyes and black hair. He is thin, standing at around 5'8".

Esperant Luemba (SPVM)

He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded jacket, a tuque, dark grey pants that are part of his school uniform, black boots and a backpack.

Anyone with information on Leumba's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.