MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Marianne Larochelle was last seen on Monday at her home in Verdun. Police have reason to be concerned for her health and safety.

Marianne is 5’8” tall, 250 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911 or reach out to Info-Crime anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or online.