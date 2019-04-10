

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Pauline Yee was last seen on Tuesday at her home in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough. There are concerns for her safety because she has a history of depression and has made suicidal remarks.

Yee is 160 cm tall (5’3”) and weighs 53 kgs (115 lbs.). She has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black cap, a black coat with a beige fur hood, black pants and brown boots.

Police say to be on the lookout for her at fast food restaurants (McDonald's, Tim Hortons), the Saint-Michel metro station, Chinatown or St. Helen's Island.

Anyone with information regarding Yee’s disappearance is urged to call 911, visit their neighbourhood police station or send information to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online, where all information is anonymous and confidential.