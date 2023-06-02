Montreal police seek girl, 13, last seen in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Auceanah Martineau was last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville area.

She is white, 5'2", weighs roughly 130 lbs, and has green eyes and red hair. She speaks French.

Police say there's reason to fear for Martineau's health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the SPVM directly at 514 393-1133.