Montreal police seek additional victims after man accused of assaulting 2 women

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking potential victims of a 35-year-old man charged with assault to come forward.

On Jan. 6, Paly Odimboleko-Okitaloshima was arrested in connection with two separate assaults committed against two women near the Viau metro in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area.

In both incidents, Odimboleko-Okitaloshima allegedly approached the victim from behind, threatened her, and then assaulted her.

He appeared in court on Jan. 7 to face charges of assault and uttering threats. Police believe there could be more alleged victims.

Paly Odimboleko-Okitaloshima, 35, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023 in connection with the assaults of two women in Montreal. (SPVM)

Odimboleko-Okitaloshima, 35, is Black and speaks French. He is 5'9" and weighs 187 lbs.

During the first alleged assault on Dec. 29, he reportedly wore a black shirt with light gray jogging pants, according to police. At the second alleged event on Jan. 1, police say, he wore black shoes, black pants and a grey and cream plaid flannel shirt.

Anyone who may have been a victim or witness to any wrongdoing by the accused is asked to contact their neighbourhood station or call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.