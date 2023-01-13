Montreal police seek 91-year-old man last seen in Cote-Des-Neiges

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 91-year-old Apostolos Bourboulis.

Bourboulis was last seen Friday around 2 p.m. in the Côte-Des-Neiges neighbourhood wearing a grey beret, black glasses, a long blue coat with a fur hood, dark pants and black boots.

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating 91-year-old Apostolos Bourboulis, last seen on Jan. 13, 2023. (SPVM)

He is white, 5'6" tall, 160 lbs, and has brown eyes and white hair.

Police say there's reason to fear for his safety.

Anyone with information on Bourboulis' whereabouts is asked to contact their local police station or call 911.