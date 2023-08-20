Montreal police seek 39-year-old woman last seen in Lachine

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Josée Pitre was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the Lachine borough. Police say she usually gets around on foot, by public transit and cab.

Pitre is white with red hair and brown eyes, standing at about 4'9".

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.