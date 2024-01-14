Montreal police seek 23-year-old woman last seen in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating Gerly-Melisa Sierra-Carrion, a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.

Sierra-Carrion was last seen on Jan. 12 around 11 a.m. at her home in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

She is white with brown eyes and black hair, standing at 5'5" tall. She speaks French.

She was wearing pale blue jeans, a black coat with a hood, a gray toque, black mittens, dark blue winter boots and a small leather backpack.

Gerly-Melisa Sierra-Carrion (SPVM).

She travels on foot and may use public transit.

"Investigators fear for her health and safety, given the disturbing comments she has made, and the cold weather conditions are an aggravating factor," a notice from the SPVM reads.

Anyone with information on Sierra-Carrion's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.