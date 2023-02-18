Montreal police seek 19-year-old woman from Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 19-year-old woman who was last seen Friday morning at her home in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Shane Gibeau is Asian with black eyes and black hair, 5'7" (170cm) tall and weighs 110 lbs (49 kg). She speaks French.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige pants, sneakers and a black toque.

"Investigators fear for her health and safety as she has been making disturbing comments," an SPVM press release states.

Anyone with information on Gibeau's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.