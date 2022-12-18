Montreal police searching for woman who left home in the middle of the night with no coat

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 40-year-old woman who left the family home in the middle of the night without a coat.

Aline Leticia De Aravjo speaks Spanish and Portuguese and was wearing a long purple jumper and track pants when she left her home in the St. Leonard borough around 3:30 a.m.

She is 5'3" and weighs around 145 pounds with brown hair.

"Her relatives have reason to fear for her safety," police say.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.