Montreal police searching for woman, 56, not seen since December 15
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 2:10PM EST
Marie Jocelyne Andre, 56, was last seen over two weeks ago in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, and has not been since since.
Police say she relies on medication, and without it can become disorganized, confused, and suspicious of others.
She is a black woman, 5'3, weighs 198lbs, has coloured hair and black eyes. She also has a beauty mark near her nose.
She was last seen wearing a jacket with a forest green hood and reflective strips, and winter boots.
Anyone with information as to Andre's whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
