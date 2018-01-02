

CTV Montreal





Marie Jocelyne Andre, 56, was last seen over two weeks ago in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, and has not been since since.

Police say she relies on medication, and without it can become disorganized, confused, and suspicious of others.

She is a black woman, 5'3, weighs 198lbs, has coloured hair and black eyes. She also has a beauty mark near her nose.

She was last seen wearing a jacket with a forest green hood and reflective strips, and winter boots.

Anyone with information as to Andre's whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.