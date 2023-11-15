MONTREAL
Montreal

    Montreal police searching for two missing young people

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for assistance in locating Leigh Barnes and Sai Kiran Panaganti, who are both missing. SOURCE: SPVM Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for assistance in locating Leigh Barnes and Sai Kiran Panaganti, who are both missing. SOURCE: SPVM

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help to locate two missing people who authorities feel may be in danger.

    Leigh Barnes, 21, was last seen on Wednesday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough and made some comments that led investigators to fear for their health and safety.

    Barnes is English-speaking, 5'6" with black hair and two cheek piercings.

    Sai Kiran Panaganti, 25, is a Middle Eastern man with a strong build, black hair and a black beard.

    He was last seen on Nov. 12 in the Lachine borough, and investigators say it is out of his routine not to check in.

    Anyone with information about these two people's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.

