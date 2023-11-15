Montreal police searching for two missing young men

The Montreal police department (SPVM) is asking for the public's help in locating two missing people who authorities feel may be in danger.

Leigh Barnes, 21, was last seen on Wednesday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough and made some comments that led investigators to fear for his health and safety.

Barnes is a trans man, 5'6" with black hair and two cheek piercings. He speaks English.

Sai Kiran Panaganti, 25, is a Middle Eastern man with a strong build, black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen on Nov. 12 in the Lachine borough, and investigators say it is out of his routine not to check in.

Anyone with information about the two people's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.