MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police searching for missing teenage girl

    Auraly Gauthier, 14, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, and police are asking for assistance in locating her. SOURCE: SPVM Auraly Gauthier, 14, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, and police are asking for assistance in locating her. SOURCE: SPVM

    The Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in located a missing teenage girl, who was last seen Friday and may be in danger.

    Auraly Gauthier, 14, is around 4'8" with green eyes and short red hair.

    She was last seen on Friday night at her home in the Montreal North borough.

    Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911 or visit a local police station.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News