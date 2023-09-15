Montreal police searching for missing teenage boy
The Montreal police (SPVM) is asking the public for assistance in locating a teenage boy, who has been missing since Tuesday.
Yani Glorio Christian Berger is 15 years old, speaks French and was last seen on Sept. 12 at around 8 a.m. at his home in the St-Michel neighbourhood.
" Investigators and his family fear for his safety," the SPVM said in a release.
Berger is 5'10", weighs 200 pounds and has black eyes and brown hair. He regularly wears red and black Air Jordans and a black bandana.
Anyone who sees the young man is asked to call 911 or contact a neighbourhood police station.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police searching for missing teenage boy
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un peered into the cockpit of Russia's most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory Friday on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
Putin meets the leader of Belarus, who suggests joining Russia's move to boost ties with North Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting Friday with his Belarusian ally, who suggested that Minsk could could join Moscow's efforts to revive an old alliance with Pyongyang after this week's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Toronto
-
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
-
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
-
Charges laid after 2 TTC passengers hit with thrown bricks
Toronto police have laid charges in connection with a violent assault in which two TTC passengers were struck with bricks.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Residents in southwest Nova Scotia brace for Lee
People in Digby are watching Lee’s path closely as the latest forecasts show the storm is tracking to blow through the area.
-
'There will never be another like him': Thousands gather in Sydney for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life
Four thousand people packed Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 7
The jury in the trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck was shown video of the moments leading up to the crash on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know going into Friday.
-
Drugs, weapon seized during traffic stop
Oxford OPP seized drugs, cash and a weapon during a traffic stop in Tilsonburg Thursday morning.
-
Sunshine to start the weekend in London, Ont.
Londoners can expect a sunny start heading into the weekend Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit
A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Ontario rolling out flu, COVID-19 shots, first to high-priority groups
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall ahead of the respiratory virus season, starting with the people most at risk of severe illness and complications.
-
Officers interrupt break-in, arrest two of three suspects: Guelph police
Guelph police are still looking for one suspect after they say they interrupted a break-in while it was happening.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Airbnb host calls $1,000 license fee 'just another kick in the teeth'
Vancouver City Council voted Wednesday to increase the annual licensing fee for operators of short-term rentals from $109 to $1,000
-
West Vancouver tenant's prolonged wine cooler dispute leads to his eviction
A West Vancouver man's exacting standards for the wine cooler in his rented townhome have led to three Residential Tenancy Board decisions, two court rulings and – ultimately – his eviction.
-
6 people bitten by a coyote in Fraser Valley within 5-hour span: BCCOS
A string of coyote attacks in the Fraser Valley Thursday morning has prompted a warning from conservation officials.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
Windsor
-
'We're in the queue': Windsor waiting for its own HAF announcement
The City of Windsor expects a response to its $40 million application to Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to come in the fall.
-
WPS issues 38 tickets during traffic blitz
Windsor police issued 38 tickets during a traffic blitz at Walker Road and Tecumseh Road Thursday.
-
Dozens gather downtown for addiction awareness vigil
'Lights of Hope' returned to Windsor’s City Hall Square for the seventh year Thursday, honouring those who lost their battle with addiction while pairing those still fighting with supports.
Regina
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
-
Regina city councillor heckled after suggesting removing a toddler from the meeting
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters had to intervene in Wednesday's city council meeting after a dispute arose over a councillor's decision to bring his toddler into the chambers.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Ottawa
-
Stolen plane crashes at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a stolen plane crashed at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end.
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 15-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
-
Police request public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing teenage girl.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."