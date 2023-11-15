MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police searching for missing man

    Police in Montreal are asking for the public's assistance in locating Sai Kiran Panuganti. SOURCE: SPVM Police in Montreal are asking for the public's assistance in locating Sai Kiran Panuganti. SOURCE: SPVM

    Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who authorities feel may be in danger.

    Sai Kiran Panuganti, 25, has a strong build, black hair, and a black beard.

    He was last seen on Nov. 12 in the Lachine borough, and investigators say it is out of his routine not to check in.

    Anyone with information about these two people's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.

