MONTREAL – Montreal police is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old man.

Mohamed Kamal Tayari was last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday while visiting a friend in the borough of Lachine.

His family says they fear for his safety because he had previously said he wanted to end his life.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 135 lb, is of Arab descent, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a jacket with a hood, jeans and FILA branded shoes.

Tayari is a resident of LaSalle and often travels by taxi.