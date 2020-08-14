MONTREAL -- Montreal police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who was last seen around 9 a.m. on Aug. 12 at her Anjou home.

Investigators have reason to worry about Melyna Lariviere Duguay’s safety, as they say she has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old and leaving home without notice is not typical behaviour for her.

Mélyna Larivière Duguay, 22 (mental age of a 13 y/o), was last seen on August 12 in Anjou. The investigators fear for her safety. Thank you for sharing. #SPVM https://t.co/iCJAoXFiv0 pic.twitter.com/cxeoRxyq6P — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 14, 2020

Lariviere Duguay stands 4'10" tall, weighs approximately 143 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be in Montreal’s downtown core.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or their nearest police station.