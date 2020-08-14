Advertisement
Montreal police searching for missing 22-year-old with the mental ability of a child
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 12:09PM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 14, 2020 12:12PM EDT
Montreal police are searching for 22-year-old Melyna Lariviere Duguay who was last seen on Aug. 12 at her home in Anjou.
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who was last seen around 9 a.m. on Aug. 12 at her Anjou home.
Investigators have reason to worry about Melyna Lariviere Duguay’s safety, as they say she has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old and leaving home without notice is not typical behaviour for her.
Lariviere Duguay stands 4'10" tall, weighs approximately 143 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may be in Montreal’s downtown core.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or their nearest police station.