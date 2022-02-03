Advertisement
Montreal police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Published Thursday, February 3, 2022 6:38AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 3, 2022 6:41AM EST
Montreal police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy. (SPVM/Handout)
Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
Kenzo Nguyen was last seen Wednesday morning at his high school in Montreal North.
He is described as Asian, 1.22 m in height and 36 kg in weight.
Nguyen has brown hair and brown eyes; he speaks French.
He was last seen wearing a black and fluorescent green coat with black Timberland-style boots.
Investigators say they fear for his health and safety and worry that he may have run away.
Anyone with information regarding this disappearance is asked to anonymously and confidentially contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.