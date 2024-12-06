Montreal police searching for man, 31, missing since Nov. 24

The Montreal police (SPVM) set up a command post on Friday in the hopes of locating a 31-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Karl Olivier Desmeules, 31, was last seen on Nov. 24 in the Saint-Laurent borough near the Marcel-Laurin and Cote-Vertu boulevards intersection.

He was last seen in a nearby business.

Desmeules is 5’10” and weighs around 170 pounds with brown hair. He speaks both French and English and typically sports a beard.

He gets around by bike or on foot.

“Mr. Desmeules did not notify anyone of his departure and some information gives rise to concerns for his safety,” the SPVM said in a news release.

Anyone who sees Desmeules is asked to call 911 or the SPVM’s info-crime line at 514-393-1133.