MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) teams have set up a perimeter around an apartment building where they say an armed suspect may be holed up.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers responded to a call about two armed men breaking into an apartment building on Davignon St. in Dollard-des-Ormeaux around 7:10 a.m. Saturday morning,

"When police officers arrived they did some searches and were able to arrest one man," said Brabant.

The other suspect is considered armed and inside the apartment building, Brabant said.

"We have a big perimeter so that if the suspect leaves to make sure that he can't leave by foot," said Brabant.

The houses in the neighbourhood were evacuated causing the displacement of about 30 people who are waiting in a heated SPVM bus, while police established a perimeter and called in the canine squad.

Brabant could not confirm whether shots were fired or not, but did say that there were no reported injuries to civilians, suspects or officers.