Montreal police search for missing 74-year-old woman

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old woman.

Giovanna Caltagirone Trapani was last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

She is described as four-foot-nine with white hair, wearing a jacket and casual pants. She speaks French.

Trapani is known to frequent Tim Hortons and does not drive or have an Opus card. She may have trouble getting around, and her family fears for her safety, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or local police.