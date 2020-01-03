MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl. Sabrina Dandenault has been missing from her youth home since Jan. 1.

Officers say she is easily influenced and those close to her worry about the people she has been hanging out with; they fear for her safety.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 1.57 m (5’2”) in height, 41 kg (91 lb) with red hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and speaks French.

Dandenault was last seen wearing red clothes with no coat at the Henri-Bourassa metro station with a female friend, possibly heading towards Laval. She is often seen at McDonald's restaurants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to anonymously and confidentially call the Info-Crime line at 514 393-1133.