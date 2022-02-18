Montreal police (SPVM) is looking for an important witness who may have information about a homicide that occurred in Lachine on Dec. 12.

The incident happened at 8 p.m. when a 50-year-old man died after being shot in an apartment on Saint-Joseph Boulevard, near Sainte-Marie Street.

First-responders tried to save the man's life, according to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's death was classified as the 33rd homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the witness can call 911, contact their local police station or make an anonymous and confidential report with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.