Montreal police search for answers 26 years after young woman goes missing

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in a 26-year-old cold case, and there’s a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help solve the mystery.

Police are setting up a command post Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Notre-Dame Street and 56th Ave. in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

That's where Patricia Ferguson was last seen on June 6, 1996. Police are hoping the command post will allow them to gather more information on her disappearance. Forensic investigators will also be on scene.

Police say new developments over the past few months have led them to re-launch the investigation.

Sun Youth is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to finding her.

When she disappeared, Ferguson was 23 years old. She was four feet 10 inches tall, weighed 115 pounds, and had brown hair at the time of her disappearance. Her eyes are brown.

Anyone who believes they have information is asked to meet the investigators at the command post or to contact police at 514-206-6513.



