Montreal police search for 42-year-old Kathy Vaillancourt

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Kathy Vaillancourt, who was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Old Montreal.

Vaillancourt, who speaks French, is described as being white, weighing around 130 lbs and standing at about 5’ 2” tall.

She has brown eyes and black hair, with numerous tattoos on her left thigh and upper torso. One tattoo consists of writing that forms a necklace on her upper-chest.

Anyone with information on Vaillancourt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SPVM.