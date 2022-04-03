Montreal police search for 42-year-old Kathy Vaillancourt
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Kathy Vaillancourt, who was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Old Montreal.
Vaillancourt, who speaks French, is described as being white, weighing around 130 lbs and standing at about 5’ 2” tall.
She has brown eyes and black hair, with numerous tattoos on her left thigh and upper torso. One tattoo consists of writing that forms a necklace on her upper-chest.
Anyone with information on Vaillancourt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SPVM.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Egregious and appalling': Trudeau, Canadian officials react to attacks on Bucha
Canadian leaders are condemning civilian killings in Ukraine after the Russian retreat to the southeast revealed Ukrainian towns scattered with the bodies of those murdered by Russian troops.
Jon Batiste tops Grammy Awards, winning 5 trophies
Jon Batiste won album of the year honours for 'We Are' at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the '70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.
'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a video message at the Grammy Awards to ask for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia.
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl isn’t recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Canadian joins private crew bound for International Space Station
A Montreal businessman will join the first fully private space crew set to launch in just a few days.
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Six people were killed and 12 injured early Sunday in Sacramento when shots were fired into crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city.
breaking | Hungary's pro-Putin PM Orban claims victory in national vote
Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a partial vote count predicted a strong lead for his right-wing party.
Federal budget the first important moment for NDP-Liberal pact, says finance critic
The NDP is watching to see that spending pledges made in a deal with the Liberals are honoured by the government in this week's federal budget, says a finance spokesman.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
‘I miss him’: Family remembers man fatally struck by driver in Mimico
Kenneth Arkwell, one of the pedestrians fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mimico last week, was a happy man who had an active lifestyle.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Ford running as candidate in Ontario PC party
Toronto city councillor Michael Ford, the nephew of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is running as a candidate for his uncle's Ontario PC party.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers sick with COVID-19, hospital services impacted
As many as 600 New Brunswick health-care workers are unable to work because they’re infected with COVID-19, with the absences closing some emergency departments and suspending services.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
London
-
Grassroots effort to bring Ukrainians to Middlesex County
“In these terrible times, that we are facing right now. This is crisis, human crisis, so thank you so much.”
-
‘We’re going to build something out of love’: Sarnia community rebuilds inclusivity pride structure after vandalism
On Thursday evening, members of Diversity Ed, a non-profit organization, were told that their inclusivity pride flag structure made out of perishable cans was damaged in the Lambton Mall.
-
Western University community takes to Thames River for clean-up
More than 40 people from the Western University community participated in a clean-up Sunday near the Thames River.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69 closed near Britt
Highway 69 is closed in both directions following a collision Sunday evening
-
Highway 17 double fatality near Massey
Saturday night collision on Highway 17 a double fatality.
-
New Mushkegowuk Grand Chief wants to 'see some action' from Pope Francis
The new Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, Alison Linklater, has been busy meeting with the chiefs of the seven First Nations she represents.
Calgary
-
Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
-
Mavericks Football club starts season on the back foot after winter break-in
As the start of another football season nears, one Calgary club has had some of its excitement dashed.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines, Ukrainian flees to Kitchener, reaction to Pope's apology: Top stories of the week
Possible trouble for an airline that flies out of Waterloo Region, a Ukrainian woman who fled with her two daughters to Kitchener, and reaction to the Pope's apology from Brantford's former residential school round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario to table legislation to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in summer, source says
The Ontario government will table legislation that would temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes starting in the summer, a senior government source has told CP24.
-
'Unforgettable for us': Stratford swans released in front of smaller crowd
The swans in Stratford returned to the Avon River on Sunday, but in front of a smaller crowd than usual.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver businesses optimistic despite cancellation of first cruise ship arrival
Businesses in downtown Vancouver are remaining optimistic despite cruise ship season being delayed.
-
Electric vehicles save Canadian drivers thousands of dollars despite higher price tag: study
A new report reveals electric vehicles come with big savings for Canadians, especially with the current cost of fuel.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in parking lot near Sevenoaks mall, Abbotsford police say
Abbotsford police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a parking lot in the city early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier calls Ottawa's greenhouse gas targets 'nuts'; pledges to fight them
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling Ottawa's federal emissions plan that was tabled in the House of Commons last week “nuts,” and is pledging to fight it “with everything we've got.”
-
'She's learned a lot': Service dogs help open the world for those with autism
Fayden Holowaychuk was almost entirely non-verbal for the first few years of her life.
-
Auditor general identifies 'significant deficiencies' in Alberta's pesticide oversight and enforcement
Alberta's auditor general has found that legislation and oversight of pesticide use by Alberta's environment ministry are "not sufficient" to minimize the risk of improper use.
Windsor
-
Rutckyj heading to Japan to play ball
Evan Rutckyj can’t wait to embark on his next journey in baseball.
-
In-person robotics competition returns to Windsor
The robot games have begun — again
-
WECHU to host community catch-up immunization clinics for students
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a number of community clinics over the next several months to ensure students in grades 7-12 are caught up on their vaccines.
Regina
-
SUMA convention returns to Regina
After being held virtually for the past two years, the 2022 Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention is back in Regina.
-
Regina Humane Society sets 'ambitious' target for 34th annual telethon
The Regina Humane Society hopes to raise $75,000 in its three-hour telethon on Sunday.
-
Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey team members arrive in Regina to inspire next generation of players
Members of the Canadian Women’s Olympic team made a stop in Regina to show off some shiny hardware and inspire the next generation of Canadian hockey players.
Ottawa
-
'I don't know if they're alive or dead': Humanitarian crisis in Tigray felt in Ottawa
As the humanitarian crisis continues in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, residents of Ottawa rally to help raise awareness and supplies.
-
Mother's Rally for Ukraine draws hundreds to the Russian embassy in Ottawa
Chants of 'We stand with Ukraine' echoed along Charlotte Street in Ottawa for a rally outside the Russian embassy, calling for an end to the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Driver's app leads Quebec police to crash near Cantley
Police in western Quebec say a 47-year-old Cantley woman is facing a three-month driver’s licence suspension after her cellphone app alerted police to a serious crash.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say they're spotting more drivers impaired by cannabis
Saskatchewan drivers will begin to notice more reminders of impaired driving in their communities this month.
-
Sask. Beef Expo returns with next generation of cattle producers in mind
The Saskatchewan Beef Expo returned to Prairieland Park Saturday for it’s eighth showing following a two-year break because of COVID-19.
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a 'scene from a horror movie.'