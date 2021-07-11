Advertisement
Montreal police says missing 24-year-old found safe
Published Sunday, July 11, 2021 7:29PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 12, 2021 10:46AM EDT
MONTREAL --
UPDATE: Montreal police confirmed on July 12 that the missing 24-year-old woman has been found safe. The original article has been deleted to protect the woman's privacy.