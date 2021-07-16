Advertisement
Montreal police say man stabbed, suspect arrested after assault in LaSalle
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 9:21PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal police say one man was stabbed and another man is in custody after an armed assault Friday evening.
Police received a call around 7:45 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Newman Boulevard and Irwin Street where they found the victim with stab wounds to his upper body. The victim, a 21-year-old man, became involved in an altercation with another man that escalated, according to police.
The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on site and was sent to the detention centre where he will be questioned by investigators.
The investigation is ongoing.