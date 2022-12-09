Montreal police reopen cold case after outside investigators uncover 'new, important facts'
Montreal police set up a command post Friday at Notre-Dame Street and 56th Ave. in Pointe-aux-Trembles -- that's where Patricia Ferguson was last seen on June 6, 1996.
She had been staying at a friend's home with her baby but later went out for a drink with a next-door neighbour and never returned.
Police hope the command post will allow them to gather more information on her disappearance. Forensic investigators were also on scene.
In 1996, the case barely made the news. Montreal police had very little information to go with, and the case quickly faded from memory. Now, investigators say they have new leads thanks to a true-crime series.
Progress began two years ago when a private investigator who works for an organization that supports the families of missing persons says she began to ask questions and discovered possible leads that hadn’t been followed.
"Neighbours had not been interviewed," said Maryse St-Germain from the group, Unsolved Murders and Missing Cases of Quebec.
St-Germain recently collaborated with journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron on a true-crime documentary on Ferguson’s disappearance. The pair managed to find relatives of the victim including her daughter, Sabrina Ferguson, now 25.
"I want answers, I deserve them," Sabrina said.
Their persistence paid off. After the series began airing on Crave last week, police sent a team back to Pointe-aux-Trembles, to reopen the case.
"They gave new facts that we didn't have in 1996,” said Lt.-Det Sebastien Levesque.
“New, important facts.”
For example, police now know which apartment Ferguson spent the night before going missing. Crime scene technicians spent the day looking for clues there that might have survived the passage of time.
"Yes it's 26 years ago, but we never went there. So, we had an obligation to go there," Levesque said.
St-Germain and Bergeron say they even confronted the man who last spent time with Ferguson. As far as they're concerned, he's the one with the information they're looking for.
Sun Youth is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to finding her.
When she disappeared, Ferguson was 23 years old. She was 4’10” inches tall, weighed 115 pounds, and had brown hair and brown.
Anyone who believes they have information is asked to meet the investigators at the command post or to contact police at 514-206-6513.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
Oldest known pair of jeans in the world pulled from shipwreck, sold at auction
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for US$114,000.
BREAKING | Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
Here's what Gen Z wants in 2023, according to Instagram
Instagram has published a new report highlighting the top rising trends for the coming year among Gen Z users across the platform.
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Two penalty shootouts sees Argentina, Croatia move on; top-ranked Brazil, Netherlands out
The men’s World Cup quarterfinal stage kicked off on Friday as Croatia eliminated Brazil and Argentina beat the Netherlands. CTVNews.ca has all the latest from the tournament.
France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says
France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
Ontario reveals how many people were impacted by COVID-19 vaccine portal breach
A security breach linked to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal exposed the personal information of thousands of people in the province.
-
The Ikea monkey was spotted 10 years ago. This is where he is now
A monkey cloaked in a tiny shearling coat was found roaming an Ikea in Toronto 10 years ago to date.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
London
-
LPS issue public safety warning for former police constable facing multiple charges
London police have issued a public safety warning for an ex cop charged with multiple alleged serious crimes, including sexual assault, and are alerting the public believing there could be additional potential victims.
-
Tiny home gives independence to London, Ont. woman with disabilities
It’s not every day that you see a house flying through the air and landing safely in its place. But that was the scene that played out on Cranbrook Road in London, Ont. on Friday, as a local family had a tiny home delivered for their daughter.
-
Atlohsa launches Indigenous-led winter response for homelessness
On Friday, Atlohsa announced the relaunch of its Indigenous-led Wiigiwaaminaan winter response program for homelessness and will be operating a temporary shelter in south London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate
CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.
-
No lineups as Costco gas station opens in Sudbury
The much-anticipated new Costco gas station on the Kingsway in Sudbury has opened and despite being $0.09 to $0.26 per litre less than nearby stations, there were no big lineups Friday morning.
-
First Nation to receive funding to help protect Hudson Bay lowlands
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at the COP-15 Biodiversity conference Wednesday that Ottawa will be giving $800 million to four Indigenous-led conservation initiatives.
Calgary
-
Police descend on Calgary bank after man acting erratically threatens to get gun
'Given the nature of the call, the fact that there was the potential of a weapon involved and what I'll call 'hostages' inside the bank – even though they were self isolating – that initiated the tactical response,' police said.
-
Construction on Calgary Cancer Centre concludes, will accept patients in 2024
The Alberta government has handed the keys for the newly built Calgary Cancer Centre to the agency that delivers health care in the province.
-
Patrik Laine scores on first shot, Columbus Blue Jackets beat Calgary Flames 3-1
Patrik Laine scored on Columbus’ first shot and the Blue Jackets broke a three-game losing streak, beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
10 Guelph Dodge Rams stolen in 2 weeks amid rash of thefts across region
Police services in Guelph, Waterloo region and Brantford are issuing warnings after a string of thefts targeting Dodge Ram pickup trucks.
-
Dog safely rescued after ruff day at Elora Gorge
It was a ruff afternoon for Carl, a dog that needed rescuing after falling an estimated 50 feet into the Elora Gorge around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver tattoo artist fools millions with hot dog prank
A Vancouver tattoo artist's TikTok video of himself appearing to tattoo the words "hot dogs" on a customer's forehead has garnered nearly 10 million views and thousands of comments.
-
'Just a miracle': B.C. family reunited with Delilah the Chihuahua years after disappearance
A reunion with their long-lost dog was the last thing Mary Kleiner's family expected to receive this holiday season. Then came a text message from a stranger.
-
B.C. not following Ontario hospital in asking Red Cross for staff help
An Ontario children's hospital recently turned to the Canadian Red Cross for help dealing with "unprecedented volumes" of respiratory illness, but B.C.'s Health Ministry tells CTV News it's not considering such a step in the province.
Edmonton
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
2 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Edmonton: AHS
Two people were killed Friday and two others were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 21 on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton.
-
Bike lanes, transit upgrades approved in Edmonton budget change raising taxes another 1.3 per cent
City council approved a large basket of amendments Friday covering more bus rapid transit, a $100 million bike lane investment and Chinatown infrastructure improvements, which have increased the tax increase by another 1.3 per cent.
Windsor
-
21 people arrested after thefts at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore
Windsor police have arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on retail theft at Home Depot and Real Canadian Superstore.
-
Over $8,000 in drugs seized in Erie Street bust: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized over $8,000 in drugs from a home on Erie Street.
-
Border traffic between Windsor and Detroit increases after feds drop ArriveCan
The traffic between Windsor and Detroit increased after the federal government dropped the ArriveCan app.
Regina
-
Attempted murder charge laid after Sask. man allegedly draws gun during arrest
A Saskatchewan man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged altercation involving guns with RCMP officers on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Dangerous offender sentenced to more than a decade for sexual assault of teen girl
A man guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to more than a decade in prison Friday afternoon, nearly two and a half years after he was convicted.
-
Regina man living with Stiff Person Syndrome hopes Celine Dion's diagnosis shines light on condition
John Shivak of Regina has been living with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) for 30 years and hopes Celine Dion’s announcement of her diagnosis shines more light on the disease.
Ottawa
-
Watson takes 'full responsibility' for LRT failings in first statement since damning report but also blames RTG
Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has issued his first public statement since the release of a scathing report into Stage 1 of LRT. He said he takes 'full responsibility' for the system's shortcomings but did not directly address many of the report's findings.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has law licence suspended
An Ottawa lawyer, who earlier this month made headlines because of accusations of sexual misconduct, has had his law licence suspended following a hearing into unrelated issues with the Law Society of Ontario.
-
Governor General presents Petawawa, Ont. regiment with new colours
The Royal Canadian Dragoons, Canada's most senior cavalry regiment, were presented with new colours Friday. The ceremony took place for just the fifth time in the regiment's nearly 140-year history.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man sentenced to 10 years for drug possession, trafficking
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of a police hunt spanning more than two years is now behind bars.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to Canada Post facility for suspicious package
Firefighters were called to the city's Canada Post facility Friday morning over concerns about a suspicious package leaking an unknown substance.
-
Saskatoon police say woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old
A Saskatoon woman is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident involving a minor.