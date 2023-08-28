Montreal police release new pictures of missing teen, 14, from Beaconsfield

Montreal police are releasing new photos of a14-year-old girl missing from Beaconsfield in hopes of gathering new information on her disappearance.

Mégan Dawn Michalak was last seen on Aug. 22 around 7 a.m. near the Elm Street and St-Charles Boulevard intersection in Beaconsfield, in the West Island.

She is white, 5'10", 120 lbs., with blue eyes and naturally brown hair that is dyed blonde. She speaks English and French.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a red hoodie.

Police say she usually travels by foot or public transit.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed her disappearance to contact 911 or their local police station.



Mégan Dawn Michalak