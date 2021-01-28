MONTREAL -- Montreal police are releasing few details about an altercation during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon that led to a police officer becoming injured.



Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant initially said on Thursday that the officer was shot in the upper body, but in a later update said it was unclear if he was shot or physically assaulted.

Brabant said the officer was in an altercation with an Uber driver he had intercepted when he was shot. He has been transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.



On Friday, police revealed the officer's firearm was taken by the suspect following the traffic stop and said the officer suffered a head injury.

According to what was learned in court, the suspect allegedly removed the officer's belt when stopped, and the officer fled down an alleyway fearing for his life. The suspect followed him, and allegedly shot at the officer twice. The officer called for backup and a manhunt ensued.

A police spokesman said the nature of the officer's injuries hasn't been confirmed and wouldn't say whether the police-issued firearm had been recovered.



The incident happened just before 4 p.m. outside 900 Cremazie Blvd. West in Parc-Extension.



A 31-year-old suspect was arrested in the case on Thursday evening, said Brabant.



"For now, the good news is the injured police officer is out of danger. We made an arrest during our investigation. We have a man who is transported to the detention centre. He's going to be met later on tonight to determine his involvement in the altercation that occurred a bit earlier tonight," said Brabant.

An employee working in a nearby building said they heard a loud bang at the time of the shooting.

“I heard one shot," said the worker, who asked not to be named. "Then, I heard someone scream, and then there were a ton of cops that showed up and it was a crazy scene."

Major crimes detectives are leading the investigation.



MAJ policier blessé en devoir : celui-ci a intercepté un conducteur en lien avec une infraction au CSR. Il y a eu une altercation lors de laquelle le policier aurait été désarmé et blessé. Le #SPVM a procédé à l’arrestation du suspect et le policier est maintenant hors de danger. pic.twitter.com/AQY2yFW3zw — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 28, 2021





- With files from The Canadian Press