MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) launched an operation Wednesday morning that they described as important in Montreal's northern boroughs.

The SPVM gave little further information and refused to disclose details of this operation Wednesday morning, limiting itself to mentioning that it aims to neutralize criminals for activities relating to firearms and narcotics.

The SPVM operation was deployed in the Montreal North and Riviere-des-Prairies boroughs, which have witnessed violent events recently.

For example, on the evening of Nov. 29 alone, four people were injured in as many attacks in the two sectors. Two of the people targeted were in or near their automobile, one was in the street and the other was on a balcony.

Two days later, the SPVM announced that police presence would be stronger in the northeast of Montreal and that police officers from different units would be more visible on the ground in order to reassure the population while investigators are working to identify those responsible for the shootings.

SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said that the police will take stock of the operation and give an update in the afternoon.

